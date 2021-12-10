The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Wednesday evening for its regular December meeting, live streamed via YouTube to promote social distancing. The meeting is viewable at www.youtube.com/yuhsd.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
According to Chief Financial Officer Dianne Cordery, the district has expended 28% of its maintenance and operations budget and 12% of its capital funds for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. For maintenance and operations, this means $25 million out of a $90 million budget and for capital funds, almost $2 million out of a $16.2 million budget. Cordery also brought up the new student activity funds report, reporting a total of $701,000 in student activity accounts. She explained that the funds are all made up of student-run club funds.
Cordery took a moment to discuss Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. She reminded the meeting’s attendees that there have been three ESSER grants. From the first, all $2.5 million were spent last fiscal year. Of the second grant, YUHSD has spent $5.9 million of a $10.5 million grant or 57% to date. And of the third grant, the district has spent $624,000 out of $23.8 million or 3%.
“We have till 2024 to spend those funds and have plans for the use of those funds,” she said.
Cordery also provided an update on the Federal Emergency Management Agency, reporting that the district is still waiting. “We have five claims in, totaling just at $500,000,” she said. “The first one was submitted January of 2021 and has been in the final step of FEMA since December 28th of 2020. All five of those claims are pending final FEMA review. I don’t know what that means, but it’s been there for a long time but I keep my fingers crossed. We’re gonna get some of that money.”
Cordery wrapped up her presentation by noting that the district closed its final bond sale that same day, sharing a number of $19,478,000. In total, taxpayers saved $28.25 million with the district’s bond sales.
“We told voters back in 2015 that this bond was gonna cost them right at $130 million … and it was gonna be not to exceed 25 years to pay back these bonds,” she said. “As of now with today’s sale, it will cost taxpayers $101 million and we’re gonna do it in 21 years.”
CALL TO THE PUBLIC
Three individuals spoke during the call to the public. Bruce Lena, whose son attends Yuma High, spoke on three points. His first request was for the board to look into finding someone to work on an audit for tax credits for Yuma High because he said he’s found some irregularities doing it on his own. Second, he requested that the board reconsider outsourcing tutoring services.
“I can tell you, my son gets fantastic help from our own teachers tutoring,” he said. “When he needs help, he calls them (and) they figure it out. There’s no need to outsource this. We’ve got some wonderful teachers, especially at Yuma High. Reconsider that.”
Lena’s final point of concern was regarding an incident in which his son was sent home for COVID. He filed a grievance and his son was able to come back to school the following Monday. However, Lena mentioned that during that time, some students were also sent home but were later told that if they can pass a test, they can attend a trip to Washington, D.C.
“If everyone was allowed to go, my son should have had his butt in class,” he said.
Mandy LaRue, another parent, also came up to express disappointment in how COVID procedures for returning to school have been followed. Discussing the case of her son, who attends Kofa High School, she explained that he was exposed on Monday, Nov. 29, and received the call on Wednesday, Dec. 1. After consulting the district’s website, she was referred to the Yuma County Public Health Services District and saw that her son could either quarantine for 10 days and wear a mask for four or wait to get tested on the seventh day and wear a mask for seven days in school if tested negative. Opting for the latter, she purchased a rapid test kit and went to the school nurse, who told them they couldn’t be there and take the test. LaRue expressed that with the lack of response from teachers and inconsistent policy enforcement, her son has been denied public education.
Travis LaRue – also affiliated with Mandy LaRue –shared his own perspective on dealing with the Arizona Interscholastic Association, noting an inconsistency between different organizations and their communications about policy enforcement. “I’m asking, does the board have the option of matching the AIA or return to play to return to school so that they’re not out the full 14 days?” LaRue concluded that he would like better communication.
President Phil Townsend thanked the speakers and reminded the attendees that due to open meeting laws, the board is not legally allowed to publicly respond. Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza was able, however, to clarify that actions were already being taken in response to the concerns brought up by the LaRues.
CONSENT ITEMS
The consent items, which are routine items that typically do not require deliberation, were unanimously approved by the board.
DONATIONS
Of the donations made to the district, sizable ones included: $1,050 from APS to Cibola High School’s Math 201 for tools in geometry units. An estimated $1,000 in 15 bags, 50 pounds each, of winter grass seed to Gila Ridge High School from the home plate booster club. $1,000 to Gila Ridge’s FBLA from J.D. Webb Desert Surveying and Engineering. And about $2,800 in costumes to the Kofa Dance Department for dance class performances and shows from the dance club at Kofa.
ACTION ITEMS
The governing board voted to approve the revised compensation packet for the 2021–2022 fiscal year. Superintendent Gina Thompson explained that the two changes were the inclusion of the minimum wage change to $12.80 per hour and for the approved performance-based compensation system.
“I’m very happy to constantly have to revisit this document as we improve our pay, so thank you,” said board member Jacqueline Kravitz.
The governing board took no action on an item regarding a bylaw change proposal from the Arizona School Boards Association. Explaining the proposal, Superintendent Thompson said, “Their bylaw changes require two-thirds of their membership to be effective in any kind of by-law change. They are asking for us to expand from a part-time seat for the Hispanic-Native American Indian Caucus in the ASBA Board of Directors to split that into two specific seats.”
The board’s next meeting will take place Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 5:15 p.m.
