The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Wednesday evening, April 12, for its regular meeting. Meetings are no longer viewable online but individuals seeking more information can call (928) 502-4605.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
Neil Brown from YUHSD’s business department reported that the district has spent about $52,149,518 or 58% of its budgeted $90,157,082 for maintenance and operations and about $3,255,635 or 16% of its capital fund, which has a budgeted $20,519,151. Regarding the student activities report, Brown stated that the total ending cash balance is at $786,277.47. He noted that this is the time of year when school clubs are starting to spend their funds and that in total, they’ve increased their funds by $56,709.75.
POLICY FIRST READING
The board held a first reading for a policy that would update the district’s maintenance and effort practices for federal dollars it must maintain throughout the year.
CALL TO THE PUBLIC
During call to the public, a Ms. Ortega who works in the registrar for Vista High School spoke before the board to call attention to an issue she’s been facing at work. She claimed that her work environment had become a hostile and toxic one where she was subjected to harassment, intimidation and gaslighting. She stated that human resources ultimately contacted her to suspend her without pay and not renew her contract, but she pleaded with the board to consider the following:
“I have done my duties, I advocate for our students, I am an ally for the parents. I have gone above and beyond to complete my duties as a registrar. I have completed these duties without working office resources that are necessary for my position, such as a printer, copier, scanner from November to March after many personal communications with the principal secretary and seeing no results. I was told to email the principal secretary about this issue. Once the issue was set in writing were they able to [find] a toner for the printer closest to my station. This was only after five months of walking to the teacher lounge printer and hoping that any confidential private information printed was not taken by other staff members or teachers that utilize the same printer.
“A printer copier and scanner is necessary for any registrar to do his or her job and yet I am still without a scanner since July when I started. Meanwhile, there was enough money in for radical upgrades in other parts of the front office, Serta chairs. I have fulfilled every job responsibility. I was reprimanded for working long hours without pay when others do the same without consequences. I have performed every task [even though] I have to work longer hours to that day in order to complete those tasks which including helping others.”
Ortega later said that much of the information in her suspension letter was fabricated and that other people have been asking her to stay.
“I will ask that you evaluate my work and performance when considering my contract for school year 23-24 rather than the voice of those who wish to harm not only me but the services I provide to theses parents and students in District 70,” she concluded.
DONATIONS
The governing board voted to accept the month’s donations. The most sizable ones included: Materials and labor valued at $1,000 to Gila Ridge High School Baseball and Softball from KMR Masonry & Landscape; fertilizer valued at $1,380 to Kofa High School Baseball from Nutrien Ag Solutions; and $3,700 for the purchase of sports uniforms to Somerton High School from the Somerton Youth Fund and Somerton Youth Endowment Fund through the Arizona Community Foundation.
CONSENT AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously approved the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation. The board then voted to approve the classified hourly rates for summer learning. The item returns each year and Superintendent Gina Thompson noted its importance, clarifying that the district still needs support staff in the summer even when they normally don’t have the same staffing because of work agreements.
The job description for executive director of human resources was also approved. Thompson stated it’s a secretarial position that’s “extremely important for business out of campus.” Related to this, the board voted to approve a personnel action item.
“You’ve already approved the person who’s leaving,” Thompson said. “Now we’re asking for you to approve the person who’s ready to fill that position.”
The board did so without naming the individual.
Lastly, the board approved an intergovernmental agreement with Arizona Western College concerning dual enrollment for 2022-2024. Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza explained that this is a regular item that comes up every two years in order to save time and funds spent on attorneys but this time, it’s a one-year agreement.
“... AWC is getting on the same schedule with all their other partner districts so for us, it’ll be a one-year agreement this year and we’ll be back to the board in ‘24 to probably go back on a two-year cycle,” he said. “So this, this allows our students to receive dual credit at AWC for classes taught which is a huge benefit for our students.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.