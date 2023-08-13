The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Wednesday evening, Aug. 9, for its regular meeting. Individuals seeking more information can call (928) 502-4605.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
Finance Director Brenda Higuera reported that as of Aug. 1, the district has spent $3,542,396 of its budgeted $87,082,845 for maintenance and operations, and $246,862 of its budgeted $7,921,274 for capital.
When asked about the budgeted figure, Associate Superintendent Dianne Cordery explained that the year hasn’t closed out yet for carryovers that will be added.
Regarding the student activities report, Higuera stated that the total ending cash balance is at $714,917.70. Expenditures have currently exceeded revenues by $7,011.15.
CALL TO THE PUBLIC
There were four speakers for the call to the public, each with varying messages.
Lena Comer, who has been a regular call to the public speaker at many of YUHSD’s meetings, expressed that she’s really enjoyed attending the meetings since October 2022 and that she hopes to be helpful to the governing board. Because of this desire to help, she shared that she came up with a new plan.
“I have met with pastors or group prayer leaders in nine different churches in the past three weeks,” she said. “I have at least 12 prayer groups from these churches – from one in Somerton, some in Yuma and on out to the Foothills – and they have committed to praying every week for the Yuma Union High School District.
“We will be praying for the board meetings, the students, the teachers and all that are working in the schools. We will pray for them and you all to make wise and godly choices and I believe that with all of our prayers, this will happen.”
Bruce Luna came forward with several concerns, the first of which concerned the district’s penalties for marijuana and drug use. Stating that drug possession is a class three misdemeanor, he said, “Recently we learned that there’s been decisions that if a kid gets caught with drugs, they got marijuana, you got fentanyl, you got – it’s mock – you got cocaine, you got hash, that you’re only going to suspend the kid for three days and then let them come back. I don’t know if that’s true but I really like to know that because we haven’t had enough problems with this at our schools.”
While governing board members could not reply, the district’s 2023-2024 student handbook currently lists drug possession as a class one violation. It notes:
“Students who commit a Class One violation shall be recommended for a suspension of the remainder of the current semester or longer or expulsion. A second offense while the student is enrolled in the District will result in a recommendation for expulsion. Students may also be liable for any expenses that are incurred to the emergency response, and the investigation of the offense. Parents/legal guardians will be notified. Appropriate law enforcement officials may be notified.”
Luna then referenced a March 2022 incident where a man visiting Arizona State University was arrested while handing out copies of the U.S. Constitution. Luna mentioned that the charges were dropped.
Additional information from the university’s student-run newspaper, The State Press, adds that the man was arrested for failing to reserve a table in advance in a high foot traffic area and refusing to relocate. The article can be accessed at https://www.statepress.com/article/2023/01/trespassing-conviction-appeal-memorial-union-tim-tizon.
“We do have ASU visitors on our campus,” Luna said. “We need to look at that if they’re going to not allow the U.S. Constitution at ASU or if they’re going to poison the mind of our kids, they need to be off our campuses.”
Lastly, Luisa Arreola representing Arizona’s Educator Retention Task Force asked the governing board to tell their principals to schedule her in so that she can speak with their teachers.
“We have a crisis in the state of Arizona … we are losing our teachers,” she said. “If we want to keep these great programs, we have to be able to have highly qualified teachers in order to take those kids to the next level. Because bless their heart, we have long-term subs, we have emergency teachers but are they going to take our kids to the next level? Are they going to make them worldwide-competitive employees? We need to stop and think about what is important here because a third reason we are losing our teachers is not because of compensation.”
Arreola said the state wants to know the reasons why teachers are leaving. As a rural teacher, she wants “to put that face to that survey so they won’t be afraid to say the truth: What is going on? Because in the exit service, what do they say? ‘Oh it was a wonderful experience here in our district’ and when I go interviewing these people that have exited they say other reasons.
“So we need to know how we can keep those great minds so we can keep these students fighting for themselves, for this community.”
DONATIONS
The governing board voted to accept the month’s donations. The most sizable ones included: $3,000 from the Gila Ridge High School Hawk Football Booster; $3,000 from the Lady Hawk Volleyball Booster; $2,050 to Kofa High School Volleyball from the Queens of Volleyball Booster Club; and volleyball uniforms, cheerleading uniforms, canopy shades and media backdrop and tablecloths valued at $7,000 to Yuma High School Athletics from Justin Haile of the 4th Avenue Gym Foundation.
CONSENT AGENDA AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously approved the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation. Two items were pulled and not voted on.
The board also voted to approve the district’s employee handbook, the first of its kind. The brief report on the handbook informed board members that it’s intended to be a living and breathing document, which can be revised as needed. The handbook will be incorporated into annual employee training.
“This handbook is not replacing any policies or procedures it’s a collection of frequently used ones or asked for by our employee groups so instead of them having the cumbersome task of going – and if anyone’s done it and going online and trying to search and find policy, it’s not the easiest thing – so this allows them, really, a quick reference guide,” Superintendent Tim Brienza said.
On the matter of substitute pay for the 2023-2024 school year, board member Carlos Gonzalez asked why the district pays by period instead of by day.
“We have to pay by period because we have teachers and substitutes coming and going,” Cordery explained. “It’s not just as simple as they substitute for a day. They do come in, maybe second period, third period and we do have a couple of campuses that have a different structure on Mondays or different structure on the rest of the week and so they have longer periods.”
She mentioned that the district has experienced problems in the past getting substitutes to serve for periods because they’ve been upset about different times, which is why the structure accommodates them by paying by minutes.
Cordery added that long-term substitutes’ pay is adjusted to be based on the entry-level salary of $41,000.
The board ultimately approved the pay. It then approved change directive #3 to authorize McCarthy Buildings Company, Inc. for additional construction at Somerton High School.
“As we had talked about in our budget presentation when we rolled over the budget, we still have our 22-23 funds to carry over and in that is contingency,” Cordery said. “That’s been the plan from very early on actually, was to have a performance gym for Somerton High School. We did choose not to include that in the original construction because the time when we started construction, prices were going up and we were just thankful to be able to get a school and hoping that we could make that happen.”
Lastly, the board voted to amend its professional services agreement with DLR Group for the design of Somerton High School’s performance gym.