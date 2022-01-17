The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Wednesday evening for its regular January meeting. The meeting is viewable at www.youtube.com/yuhsd.
REORGANIZATION OF THE BOARD
Phil Townsend was elected to continue as president for the governing board. Shelly Mellon was also elected vice president for the board.
OVERVIEW OF YUHSD INTERNAL BUDGET
Financial Services Facilitator Neil Brown reported that the district has expended about 35% of its maintenance and operations budget and 12% of its capital funds for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. For maintenance and operations, this means about $31 million out of a $90 million budget and for capital funds, almost $2 million out of a roughly $16 million budget.
COMMUNICATIONS
Eric Patten, chief communications officer for YUHSD, provided a mid-year report on communications, highlighting the growth in internal outreach. He noted almost 45,000 total followers among Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube accounts for the district and mentioned that the district has video content that consists of five series, which averages three posts a week.
Patten shared that the district has had a relatively lower amount of press releases since July; partially because a lot of items are moving to video content. Still, the district received more than 350 emails and calls from media. One positive note included twice-monthly radio segments.
Patten summarized that although he used to strive for more external coverage, he is really happy with the reach and the growth of the district through its own means.
DONATIONS
President Phil Townsend noted a long list of donations for the month. Sizable donations included: $1,600 to Cibola High School from Russell and Janet Jones to be divided evenly among its choir, art, ceramics and dance programs; $2,450 from the Raider Drama Booster to Cibola to purchase rights for the spring drama production; $1,000 from Holbrook Electric to Gila Ridge High School’s choir program for various materials and trip expenses; $4,600 from Robert Frazier to San Luis High School for use in the library, drama, construction, welding, marching band and agriculture; and $1,000 plus a Cambro salad bar from the School Lunch Study at Arizona State University to the Student Nutrition Services Department. Combined the donation is worth $3,500 and will be used in Yuma High School within their meal service operations to promote healthy eating behaviors.
SETTLEMENT BETWEEN YUHSD AND ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION (ADE)
Superintendent Gina Thompson explained that auditors had determined there was incorrect reporting in enrollment data from a specific audit that was dated back from 2016 through 2019. Thompson noted that the district did appeal the finding and continues to disagree with it as the issue had already been corrected by district staff. With the help of its attorney, the district will be paying a lesser amount to the ADE.
“I also again want to reiterate that this was even a different administration, a different time and different employees, but it has already been rectified and also I appreciate the opportunity to appeal,” Thompson said.
The board unanimously voted to approve the settlement.
YUHSD COURSE DESCRIPTION GUIDE INCLUDING CTE AND COURSE FEES
The governing board voted to approve the 2022–2023 course description guide including career and technical education and course fees. Associate Superintendent Lisa Anderson explained that the course description guide is a document on the website that helps students and families select their pathways. The guide includes the course fees that come with the courses and Anderson said there were no new courses and no new changes to the fees.
Thompson added that the district does its utmost to have no fees whenever possible, and Anderson also noted that being unable to meet the financial obligations for a course does not preclude a student from registering.
“That is not a barrier for students entering into our career and technical education programs or quite frankly any program, extracurricular or academic,” Thompson said.
The board’s next meeting will take place Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 5:15 p.m.