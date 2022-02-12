The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Wednesday evening for a public hearing and regular meeting.
PUBLIC HEARING ON INSTRUCTIONAL
TIME MODELS
The board held the first of two public hearings on instructional time models (ITMs). Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza referenced the Arizona legislature’s house bill 2862, which allows schools to have flexible ITMs for attendance and funding purposes.
“Students are funded based on their enrollment, but when they have excessive absences, that can affect our funding,” said Dionne Harrison, a state reporting specialist for YUHSD. “If a student is not in person on campus, we cannot claim that student as present if they’re at home whether they’re doing their coursework on Canvas or not.”
Brienza explained that at least 50% of total instructional time needs to be in-person, but beyond that, the options are flexible. There can be staggered times and schedules, a combination of direct instruction, project-based, personalized or mastery-based instruction and weekend and evening learning too.
He referenced Vista High School as an example where students have a flexible bell schedule: students would attend their first four periods but their flex period at the end of the day lets them choose which teacher to go to and work on projects.
The hearing went into some discussion on questions of application, such as whether it can be really known whether students attending remotely are really doing their work. While there weren’t answers for every question, a second hearing will be held in March to address these and other questions. A recommendation will also be made to the board and Brienza shared that the decision can be retroactively applied to the beginning of the year.
INTRODUCTION OF STEDY’S SUPERINTENDENT
Tom Tyree, who’s accepted the position of superintendent for the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma, introduced himself at February’s meeting to communicate STEDY’s commitment as a partner for the district.
“I personally believe that career and technical education is really important for the success and education of our students,” he said. “I would like to thank Miss Thompson and her staff for working with us. They’ve been incredibly helpful and helping us get off the ground. I have a lot to learn and I’m working hard to learn everything that I can once again with the help of Renee and others in our office, but Miss Thompson and I have met a number of times face to face … I really appreciate her support.”
Tyree expressed further gratitude to the district and the governing board members.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
According to Chief Financial Officer Dianne Cordery, the district has expended 41% of its maintenance and operations budget and 12% of its capital funds for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. She noted that by this point, maintenance and operations would typically be at 58% and was pleased to say the district is under that figure. For maintenance and operations, the percentages mean $37.5 million out of a $90 million budget and for capital funds, right at $2 million out of a $16.2 million budget. For student activities, Cordery shared that the district is at $707,000 for all the schools combined with a revenue of $173,000. $100,000 was spent for an increase of $73,000.
GROWTH IN INDUSTRY CREDENTIALS FOR CTE
Lorie Honeycutt, executive director of career and technical education at YUHSD, shared that 90% of CTE students from the graduating class of 2021 left high school with at least one industry credential compared to the 88% state average. Honeycutt noted that this is down 8.3% from the previous year because of COVID and school closures.
“We had previously been holding steady at 98.3%,” she said. :The good news is that our schools and our teachers and students have been incredibly busy this school year and now 100% of our CTE programs are offering an industry-recognized credential and we expect the graduating class of 2022 to surpass all previous years’ data.”
DONATIONS
The governing board voted to accept the month’s donations. The most sizable ones were from: College Knowing and Going, which donated $2,250 to Cibola High School for the purchase of feather flags and a media backdrop for college signings; the Thunderbirds Foundation, which donated $1,000 to the Kofa High School boys golf team; and Donors Choose, which donated $1,494.07 in books to Yuma High School’s library as part of the Dual Literacy Project, supporting Spanish-speaking and -reading students.
CONSENT AGENDA AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board approved the consent agenda which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation. The board also approved an addendum to an existing intergovernmental agreement with the City of Yuma for school resource officers.
“I just want to say how thankful I am that they’re willing to work the extra hours considering their duties,” Superintendent Gina Thompson said. “We’re very thankful to our SROs.”
The board also approved new and revised job descriptions.
“We’re continuing to make our positions authentic and relevant as well as make sure that we’re all compliant with the type of employee groups,” Thompson said. “So although the executive assistant to the superintendent and governing board is not a new person, we all know that hourly is really almost impossible at this point and Gina Olivas’ position should be reflective of the work so it will move to salary.”
The revised compensation packet for the 2021–2022 fiscal year was also approved.
“We are always primarily fiscally responsible and we want to be good stewards of our dollars so while you may see positions change, you also see the removal of positions in order to more effectively run the district,” Thompson said.
The board’s next meeting will take place Wednesday, March 9 at 5:15 p.m.
