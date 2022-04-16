The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Wednesday evening, April 13, for a study session and regular meeting. Both are viewable at https://bit.ly/3vq2s7T. Here’s a look at what happened:
STUDY SESSION
The Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) has partnered with KnowledgeWorks and the Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College at Arizona State University to present the Arizona Personalized Learning Network. And YUHSD has partnered to become one of its four inaugural districts. Because of this, representatives from CFA and KnowledgeWorks presented on the topic for a study session before the regular meeting.
CFA Director of Educational Leadership and Innovation Peter Boyle, KnowledgeWorks Director of Teaching and Learning Robin Kanaan and KnowledgeWorks Technical Assistance Coach Brenda Neel spent a day touring four of the district’s campuses to gain an inside look at education in the district. The three reported positivity at what they’d seen.
“To be around the kids all day long and the teachers and the principals on these fabulous campuses that you really have to see to believe–that looked more like community colleges than some of the traditional high schools we’re used to seeing,” said Kanaan, “It’s absolutely inspiring and motivating and this is the right place to do the right work.”
YUHSD is in the first phase of the work, but according to the CFA, the personalized learning network will provide support and training to establish learner-centered environments and practices. Personalized is the key word, as the initiative refers to engaging students through learning that is customized to their strengths, needs and interests. And CFA expressed that it’s a big deal for YUHSD to be one of the inaugural districts implementing this approach.
“This is what we’re calling our transform cohort of the Arizona Personalized Learning Network,” said Boyle. “Really, the cutting edge schools and districts that have committed to ensuring that all learners in their systems are able to be active agents in their education.”
Kanaan added that YUHSD is especially committed to the network’s goals.
“Yuma Union and Santa Cruz are the two districts that really are paying attention and moving both teaching practices in the classroom to meet the needs of all learners as well as systems to support those shifts,” Kanaan said. “And there seems to be a very explicit intentional path forward and it doesn’t feel like ‘one more thing,’”
FINANCIAL TRENDS
Chief Financial Officer Dianne Cordery noted that the district is three-quarters through its fiscal year. To date, YUHSD has expended 55% of its maintenance and operations budget and 12% of its capital funds for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. For maintenance and operations, the percentages mean $49.5 million out of a $90.6 million budget and for capital funds, about $2 million out of a $16.2 million budget.
“Keep in mind, yes that (maintenance and operations) sounds like a very low number but the reason we have a high contingency is because we’re getting ready to open Somerton High School and so we’re putting some funds back so that we’re able to buy everything we need for that school to open,” said Cordery.
For student activities, Cordery shared that the district’s ending cash balance is at $742,000 with $107,000 of activity running through that throughout the year.
DONATIONS
The governing board voted to accept the month’s donations. The most sizable ones were all from the Arizona Department of Education through DonorsChoose. These donations to various of the district’s high schools covered a wide array of requested items from teachers that weren’t fully listed. However, these items were valued at totals of $8,047.32 for Kofa High School, $5,605.62 for San Luis High School, $2,517.51 for Yuma High School and $2,080 for Cibola High School.
“Thank you to the staff members that put their desires and wishes out on DonorsChoose so that we can get them fulfilled and so that our community recognizes that we in fact could benefit and would like these items so thank you for asking and thank you for giving,” said board member Jacqueline Kravitz.
CONSENT AGENDA
AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously approved the consent agenda, which is comprised of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation.
The board also approved the classified hourly rates for summer learning effective May 31, 2022 through August 3, 2022.
“Our district and campus teaching and learning teams have prepared the summer learning opportunities for every Yuma Union High School District student in order to provide the robust and quality summer learning we would like to have or offer the opportunity for summer employment for our classified staff that have the opportunity–our teachers, counselors, social workers,” said Associate Superintendent Lisa Anderson. “And so our teams felt that it was important to have these classified staff positions available for summer employment to help support the summer learning program.”
