The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Wednesday evening, July 12, for its regular meeting. Individuals seeking more information can call (928) 502-4605. Here’s a look at what happened:
PUBLIC HEARING
The district’s proposed budget for the 2023-2024 school year was presented during June’s meeting. July’s meeting began with a public hearing by YUHSD Director of Finance Brenda Higuera, who reviewed the budget. She highlighted a 4% salary increase for teachers. Including additional payments from propositions and the like, the average teacher salary will now be $85,824.
Higuera also noted decreases for maintenance and operations as well as unrestricted capital budgets because carryover and student growth haven’t been included. When asked, Higuera explained that student numbers will be known once school starts and will be updated and factored in monthly.
Board member Jackie Kravitz later asked where the district’s rainy day fund can be found, to which Associate Superintendent Dianne Cordery responded “... is in the amount that you don’t see carried over.”
“Once we get our final expenditures in, we’ll known exactly what that carryover is and so when we do our next revision, you’ll see that in there,” she said. “Which is why you’ll see in the capital (budget), a $13 million decrease because we have a significant amount in carryover for that that we’ve set aside for Somerton.”
FINANCIAL TRENDS
AND POLICY READINGS
Higuera returned to report on the district’s interim budget. She reported the district has spent $70,777,665, or 79% of its budgeted $90,157,082, for maintenance and operations and $4,464,419, or 22% of its budgeted $20,519,151, for capital.
Regarding the student activities report, Higuera stated that the total ending cash balance is at $715,013.10. For the 2022-2023 school year, expenditures exceeded revenues by $14,585.62.
A first read for a policy was also held. Cordery explained the policy is an increase for job contracts. As policy currently stands, once the district spends over $1 million in job contracts, it must go out for a bid to do any construction over the amount. The proposal would change the amount to the state’s guidance of $2 million.
CALL TO THE PUBLIC
Community member Lena Comer was the sole speaker in the call to the public. Acknowledging the previous times she’s come up to speak during YUHSD’s call to the public, she expressed both her apologies and her continued resolve to fight for the greater good.
“I have been in the Democratic Party for a very long time,” she said. “When I started coming to the school board meetings, I realized how much the Democratic Party had changed over my lifetime and I wanted school policies that I didn’t like, I wanted them changed or fixed immediately. And I wasn’t very kind in how I expressed my opinions and for that, I apologize.
“I am still very much interested in school policies as I have two great-granddaughters that are in the high schools here now. I will continue to fight for change but I want to do it in a kinder and more godly manner. So I want you all to know that I am praying for each school board member every day and for our educators and students in this association. If I stay in this political party or if I change to another, I will continue to be here to work for the good of all of us.”
DONATIONS
The governing board voted to accept the month’s donations. The most sizable ones included: Time and use of farming equipment valued at $1,140 to San Luis High School’s agri-science program from Mellon Farms; sweet corn seed valued at $1,788 to SLHS agri-science from Keithly-Williams Seeds; Fertilizer valued at $1,100 to SLHS agri-science from Fertizona; fertilizer valued at $1,275 to Yuma High School from Nutrien Ag Solutions; and windscreens valued at $7,200 for YHS tennis courts from Justin Haile of the 4th Avenue Gym Foundation.
CONSENT AGENDA
AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously approved the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation.
The board also approved the 2023-2024 school budget along with three intergovernmental agreements. One IGA for the Yuma Educational Transportation Consortium lasts from 2023 until 2026 and another is with the City of Yuma for School Resource Officers.
For the remaining IGA on facility use between YUHSD and the City of Somerton Recreational Facilities, Board Vice President Carlos Gonzalez had one question concerning the enforcement of district codes at district-sponsored events and City of Somerton codes at city-sponsored events. The line he read mentioned that the city might permit consumption of alcohol as permitted by applicable law during city use of district facilities that do not contain classrooms.
Superintendent Tim Brienza clarified that the IGA is very similar to what YUHSD has with the cities of Yuma and San Luis.
“Essentially, no alcohol is permitted anywhere in a building because we have classrooms in every building,” Brienza said. “So if the City of Somerton wanted to grant an alcohol permit and it’s allowable by law because there’s laws that govern where alcohol can be after school hours, that would be something that we could entertain but our rental agreement, we also have the right to deny it as well at any given time.”
Gonzalez shared concerns about littering of alcohol cans and bottles. Brienza reassured him that the district has sometimes refused opportunities for events because of alcohol.
At the end of the meeting, Board President David Lara noted a special meeting will be held at noon on Monday, July 24 for personnel. August’s regular meeting will take place Wednesday, Aug. 8.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.