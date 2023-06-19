The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Wednesday evening, June 14, for its regular meeting. Individuals seeking more information can call (928) 502-4605.
BUDGET UPDATE
Neil Brown from YUHSD’s business department reported that as of June 6, the district has spent about $69,067,763 or 77% of its budgeted $90,157,082 for maintenance and operations and about $4,064,191 or 20% of its capital fund which has a budgeted $20,519,151.
Regarding the student activities report, Brown stated that the total ending cash balance is at $773,774.26. In total from the beginning of the year, they’ve increased their funds by $44,176.54.
OTHER UPDATES
Somerton High School Principal Lucky Arvizo shared photos of the new school’s current progress, which showed a standing monument sign of the school’s name, a classroom, a paved parking lot and one athletic field.
Superintendent Tim Brienza introduced a presentation on Paper.co, a 24/7 online live tutoring service. “... students were bound to, really from 3 to 5 (p.m.) or 3 to 4:30 (p.m.) is when they had access to tutors so with 24/7/365 tutoring – which is Paper.co – we now have students who have access at any time in multiple languages in any subject,” he said.
Director of Educational Technology/Learning Management Bibi Frazine provided a year in review on the service, noting that the district saw 3,600 live help sessions, 469 review center submissions and 5,296 Paper Math Missions, which come out to an average of 0.8 activities per student. She concluded that teachers saved 2,438 hours thanks to the service. Student feedback was generally positive with the top user commenting that he’d like to see Paper.co available next year.
A first read for a policy was also held with no comment. It will be revisited in a following meeting.
DONATIONS
The governing board voted to accept the month’s donations. The most sizable ones included:
$2,359 to Cibola High School Boys volleyball from the Lady Raiders Volleyball Booster; 60 football uniform sets valued at $5,833.75 to Kofa High School Football from the Royal Court of Yuma Football Booster; custom windscreens valued at $2,4756.80 for Kofa High School from Reichman Ag Products; $6,300 for athletic uniforms to Somerton High School from the Somerton Youth Fund; $5,500 for athletic uniforms to Somerton High School from Somerton Education Inc.;
CONSENT AGENDA AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously approved the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation. Two items that would have typically fallen under this agenda were pulled.
The action agenda was a lengthy list. Without discussion, the following items were approved unanimously:
• Revised facilities rental fees for the 2023-2024 school year
• Delegation of procurement authority to an associate superintendent
• Revised job descriptions
• Revised 2023-2024 employee compensation packet
• An intergovernmental agreement with the City of Somerton for a school resource officer
• A 2023-2026 intergovernmental agreement with Yuma School District One, Arizona Western College and NAU-Yuma for the Yuma Educational Consortium
• A 2023-2026 intergovernmental agreement for the Yuma Educational Materials Management Consortium
• A 2023-2026 intergovernmental agreement for the Yuma Educational Technology Consortium
• A 2023-2026 intergovernmental agreement with Yuma School District One, Arizona Western College and NAU-Yuma for educational access television and public relations
• A 2023-2028 intergovernmental agreement with the Greater Phoenix Management Council and Arizona Educational Management Council
•Revised 2022-2023 compensation packet
• Brienza’s appointment to serve as the YUHSD Representative to the Education Foundation Board for 2023-2024
• Gina Thompson’s appointment as a new trustee to the Employee Benefit Trust Board
The board also voted to authorize a change directive with McCarthy Buildings Company for additional construction of Somerton High School. Brienza explained that there will be no price increase and that the vote gives him permission to essentially sign off on the change order to make it official.
“Because of maybe some supply chain issues and some change dates that were in the original agreement and the change directive one, we do have to legally make sure that they are memorialized in change directive two,” he clarified.
Consideration to approve the 2023-2026 intergovernmental agreement for the Yuma Educational Transportation Consortium was pulled so that a recommended change from NAU-Yuma can be implemented. Brienza stated that a delay to approve the agreement won’t affect what the district does with its buses. The board voted to postpone the item for consideration until July or August.
The 2023-2024 student fee schedule was also approved with little discussion. Board member Jackie Kravitz asked about how classes with fees are noted and how fees are set. Brienza answered that fees are often determined by vendors. For example, if a certain class requires a test from a vendor, the fee will include the cost. When asked about assistance for students who may not have funds for fees, Brienza affirmed that help is available. “We find a way to make it work for every student,” he said.
PROPOSED DISTRICT BUDGET FOR 2023-2024
Lastly, the board voted to approve the district’s proposed budget for 2023-2024. Associate Superintendent Dianne Cordery provided a few highlights on the budget’s changes. She noted that tax rates are the same as the previous year because they haven’t been set yet and that the overall approach to the budget was a very conservative one.
“What you’ll see consistently throughout here is we assume zero growth, which is not true, but for when we propose the budget and adopt the budget, it’s based on zero growth in our district and it’s also based on zero carryover, which again is not true,” she said. “We will definitely have carryover so that’s why you’ll see numbers a little bit lower than what we’ll actually expect at the end of 2024.”
She identified a 4% increase for teacher salaries in this year, which brings the total increase over the past six years to 37%. “We would always love for it to be more but we also have a school to build,” she said, referencing Somerton High School’s current construction.
Cordery also pointed out significant reductions for both unrestricted capital and maintenance and operations. Capital decreased from $20.8 million in 2022-2023 to $7.9 million for 2023-2024. Maintenance and Operations decreased from $94 million in 2022-2023 to $87 million in 2023-2024. She attributed these changes to setting money aside for Somerton High and staffing.
“We have a significant amount of contingency in there that’s not included in this that we have set aside for Somerton so that’s why there’s a big difference,” she said. “As we do a revision when we finish this year out and we know what that exact dollar amount is for carryover, that amount (in Capital) will go up in a revision.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.