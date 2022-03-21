The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened March 9 for a public hearing and regular meeting. The regular meeting is viewable at https://bit.ly/36l1a4T. Here’s a look at what happened:
PROPOSED ATTENDANCE BOUNDARIES
Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza provided an update to the board about the meetings that were held for the proposed attendance boundaries. He noted that few people had shown up in person, but there’s been a lot of feedback online. Brienza encourages people to continue providing feedback at https://www.yumaunion.org/Page/4530 before the governing board’s April meeting.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
Chief Financial Officer Dianne Cordery was pleased to share that the district is two-thirds through the school year but is not two-thirds through its budget.
YUHSD has expended 47% of its maintenance and operations budget and 13% of its capital funds for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. For maintenance and operations, the percentages mean $42.5 million out of a $90.5 million budget and for capital funds, about $2 million out of a $16.2 million budget. For student activities, Cordery shared that the district’s ending cash balance is at $739,000 with $104,000 of activity running through that throughout the year.
DERA BUS GRANT CHECK ACCEPTANCE
Ron Schepers, director of transportation for the Yuma Schools Transportation Consortium, presented a check to the district on behalf of the Maricopa County Air Quality Department. The check was for a grant that will enable the replacement of six school buses. The announcement for this was made in December, but the check was presented Wednesday night.
“The Diesel Emission Reduction Act provides for funding to switch out old or retrofit diesel vehicles and equipment in order to reduce ozone pollutant,” Schepers said. “The funding for this grant comes to Maricopa County from the Environmental Protection Agency and by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. This award with Yuma Union High School District will provide up to $292,332 in funds to support the state clean diesel program and benefit air quality by replacing one 2001, one 2005 and four 2006 diesel school buses with five 2021 propane buses and one cleaner burning diesel school bus.”
Schepers explained that the district will match funds by 75% and that the grant promotes MCAQD’s mission to provide clean air for Maricopa County’s residents and visitors and for Yuma as well.
CALL TO THE PUBLIC
Brian Martin, who currently teaches AP Literature and AP Language and Composition at Yuma High School, addressed the board to essentially request that it considers renewing his contract. Martin moved from Seattle to teach in Yuma High and was promoted to teaching Advance Placement after two good formal evaluations.
“I love teaching and I like Yuma High School,” he said. “I hope the school board does not take the recommendation to not renew my contract. I would like to teach here next year.”
Bruce Luna also addressed the board with concerns about three sex education curricula that will be presented to the district for possible use by the Yuma County Public Health Services District.
“It’s been approved at District One, it’s been denied at Crane and there’s a board or a committee that’s going to get together in a couple of weeks,” Luna said. “I welcome that y’all attend to find out what these sex educations are about.”
Luna shared some concerns that were brought up by a board member from Yuma School District One during a January governing board meeting regarding the possible inclusion of sodomy and safe sex methods beyond abstinence.
“If you start looking at the law, sodomy is not a good thing,” Luna said. “It’s like child pornography so it’s gonna take some time. Attend those meetings because ultimately, you’re [the board members] gonna be the ones to say yes or no.”
The Yuma Sun has since reached out to District One to check the veracity of this statement. Per District One, sodomy is not taught in the district and Luna’s statements inaccurately reflect the opt-in curricula. More information is available in the Sun’s coverage of the topic on Jan. 17, 2022.
DONATIONS
The governing board voted to accept the month’s donations. The most sizable ones were from: the Kings Regiment Band Boosters, which donated $1,189 to Kofa High School’s band to pay for a truck rental to transport equipment for two upcoming competitions; Kofa Royal Dancers Booster Club, which donated dance costumes valued at $1,886.22 to Kofa’s dance department; Eddie Carrera, who donated 25 baseball gloves and a field edger valued at $7,190 to Kofa’s baseball program; Alta Sierra Landscaping, which donated a riding lawn mower valued at $2,000 to Kofa’s baseball program; Comité de Bien Estar, which donated $1,861.04 to San Luis High School to sponsor the Senior Award Night Banquet; and the Criminal Baseball Booster Club, which donated 40 Nike baseball uniforms valued at $1,400 to Yuma High’s baseball team.
CONSENT AGENDA AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board approved its consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation.
It also unanimously voted to approve the open enrollment capacity for the 2022–2023 school year.
From what Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza shared, the open enrollment page on the district’s website should now be updated. While this is a regular yearly exercise, he was glad to note one change in particular: “Kofa is slated to be our largest school which is thus another reason why we’re so excited about [the 2023-2024] school year when we open up Somerton High School.”
The 2022–2023 Student/Parent Handbook was also approved by the governing board. Although the changes are slight, Brienza was glad to point out an easter egg on the handbook cover. While Somerton High School is currently under construction and its mascot is in development, the school colors have already been chosen. A little bit of copper will be included on the handbook cover as a nod to the school-to-be.
The 2021 Fiscal Year audit was approved unanimously through a special role call vote and the revised 2021–2022 compensation packet was approved. This revision was made to add the position of an honor band conductor, which Superintendent Gina Thompson noted is the result of a collaboration between all of YUHSD’s campuses to have an honor band.
Finally, the proposed instructional time model was unanimously approved. After two public hearings in February and March, YUHSD’s governing board approved the model in order to provide a flexible schedule for testing and academic environments.
The board’s next meeting will take place Wednesday, April 13 at 5:15 p.m.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.