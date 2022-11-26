The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Nov. 9 for its regular November meeting. The meeting is viewable at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THN0ZlPbCAQ. Here’s a look at what happened.
PUBLIC HEARING
A public hearing was first held regarding the usage of three sources of funding to be applied in supplementation to Somerton High School’s construction. Associate Superintendent Dianne Cordery explained that this had been the plan all along and that the funds are not additional funds.
Pending future approval of the consent agenda during December’s meeting, the three funds will be used for Somerton High. These funds consist of a school plant fund, which contains $2,437,352.35 primarily from the sale of YUHSD’s Vista North property; a litigation recovery fund, which contains $87,180.82; and a condemnation fund which contains $213,421.72
In total, the funds add up to $2,737,954.89.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
Neil Brown from YUHSD’s business department reported that the district has spent about 24% of its maintenance and operations budget, or $21,261,575 out of a budgeted $90,157,082. For the capital fund, 2% has been spent or $382,298 out of $20,519,151. Regarding the student activities report, Brown stated that the cash balance began at $732,230.10 and ended at $785,253.61. Since the beginning of the year, the balance has increased by $55,886.19 due to student fundraising.
CALL TO THE PUBLIC
YUHSD student Trevor Schlarb spoke during the call to the public to request stalls for bathrooms urinals and paper towels.
“Urinal stalls aren’t in any of the bathrooms so it’s kinda really gross to walk in and then you just see guys with their pants down and stuff,” he said. “It’s more of a privacy thing.”
He also noted that with the use of lanyards as passes now, the passes sometimes get wet since the dryers don’t always dry hands adequately.
YUHSD student Nathan Hamilton shared concerns about the quality of lunches. He explained that he didn’t have any solutions to offer at the meeting but that he would like to call attention to the issue.
“... But for what they are and the amount of food waste for what they are – I mean, they come out, fries are cold, green, black and milk is sometimes slimy,” he said. “And then most of our fruit either tastes like pesticide or still is not quite ripe and a lot of it gets thrown away even if the student paid $4 for it. It’s just not partially edible.”
Jose Dominguez was the last one to speak during the call to the public. As an educator at San Luis High School, he spoke on behalf of himself and five other coworkers about why they’ve been asked to pay back about $17,000 of Prop. 31 monies.
“Our certificate had a deficiency which just required us to either send a form that proved that we had been working in the district for the past three years or that we had taken a proficiency exam,” he explained. “As soon as we were told about it, I think all of us got that issue solved in a week or two. But we are being asked to pay that $17,000 in full, which in reality we only saw maybe $8,000 after tax.”
Although the governing board is unable to respond to these comments due to Arizona open meeting law, some indication was given that the students’ issues would be looked into or were already being addressed.
DONATIONS
The governing board voted to accept the month’s donations with appreciation. The most sizable ones were from: the Dance Booster Club, which donated $1,500 to Cibola High School’s performing dance class; the Home Plate Club Booster, which donated 16 bags of winter seed grass valued at $1,000 to Gila Ridge High School Baseball; Regional Center for Border Health, which donated t-shirts valued at $2,394.87 to GRHS HOSA; the Thunderbirds Foundation, which donated $1,000 to GRHS Boys’ Golf; Royal K Wrestling Booster Club, which donated $3,000 to Kofa Wrestling; DonorsChoose, which donated about $1,113 in art supplies and books to Kofa High School; and the 4th Ave Gym Foundation, which donated a softball scoreboard valued at $12,527 to Yuma High School.
CONSENT AGENDA AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously approved the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation, with the exception of two items that were pulled.
The board approved the Arizona Interscholastic Association membership application for Somerton High School as well as a job description for “Part-time Bus Driver.” The revised 2022-2023 Employee Compensation Packet was also approved. Superintendent Gina Thompson noted that the packet is a living document. Revisions are common.
Lastly, the board approved the drafted letter of support regarding A.R.S. 9-500.26, which concerns the regulated entry of minors into Mexico. It allows municipalities to enact ordinances. Governing board member David Lara moved that the letter go to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors and San Luis City Council.
As previously reported from October’s meeting, the statute requires that if a minor is unaccompanied by a parent or guardian or does not have the written consent for entry from a parent or guardian, the peace officer has the authority only to prevent entry. Lara had brought up this state twice before because he believes it can be used as a tool to prevent traffickers and cartels from using children. The letter is intended to encourage the use of the statute as a means to protect children.
The meeting ended with two executive sessions – one dedicated to the discussion of the superintendent position’s contract.