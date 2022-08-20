The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Wednesday evening, Aug. 10, for its regular August meeting. The meeting is viewable at https://bit.ly/3w2koqf. Here’s a look at what happened:
FIRST WEEK OF SCHOOL UPDATE
Superintendent Gina Thompson provided an update on the first week of school, noting some challenges in having enough bus drivers in the district but considerable improvement in the number of educators working for YUHSD.
Thompson stated that driving students takes many requirements and that it’s an obstacle not only for YUHSD, but District One – with whom they share a transportation consortium – as well
“We still continue with our two-mile walkout, we’re trying to find hubs where people can gather, and then if a bus is full, we have to find either another bus or that bus has to go and come back and in this heat especially, it’s a very difficult situation,” she said. “There’s no easy answer. We’re aware of it and we continue to work with our transportation partnership to help with that.”
Thompson was pleased to share that the number of current certified staff is at 477 with 23 people hired as long-term substitute teachers, six unfilled teaching positions and two unfilled counseling positions which are in the process of being filled.
She considered it an improvement from the 2021-2022 school year where the district had 445 certified employees, 15 long-term substitutes and 74 unfilled vacancies between teaching and counseling positions.
“Way to go to all of the recruitment,” she said. “Thank you for your leadership and supporting our package of not only our contract and our pay and our raises, but also the benefit package and thank you, quite frankly, to our school leadership for getting out there and recruiting. We all recruit every day but it comes down to owning your own school and these numbers speak to the quality of leadership that we have and the commitment we have for 12 months out of the year making this important.”
She also commented that the district’s personnel demonstrated their commitment to the community this year because 91% of YUHSD employees elected to complete a youth mental health first aid course.
ASBA AGENDA DISCUSSION
The governing board briefly discussed and reviewed the proposed political agenda changes for the 2022 Arizona School Boards Association Delegate Assembly. Board President Phil Townsend expressed some concern about the legislative agenda. He stated that YUHSD has worked really well with the six legislators who represent portions of Yuma County and that these legislators have all been very responsive and passionate.
“My concern about these alphabet groups, of which ASBA is one, is they tend to go to a political extreme and there’s some items in here that I think could damage those relationships that we’ve built with our legislators,” Townsend said. “I know a little over a year ago, we wrote a letter to ASBA expressing our concerns that they need to be less partisan and more focused on what’s good for education and our students, and we never received a response to that letter. I do have concerns about this agenda because it seems to be a little antagonistic toward some members to the legislature that I think could be harmful to the things we need to get passed in the next legislative session.”
The members representing YUHSD affirmed that they would take note of this for when they attend the delegate assembly.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
Director of Finance Anthony Herrera explained that as of Aug. 1, the district has spent 2% of a budgeted $90,187,082 for maintenance and operations. For the capital budget, 1% of a budgeted $20,519,051 has been spent. It was noted that the carryover from the previous year will be reported in October. Lastly, for the student activities report, Herrera commented that the student accounts started the month out with $745,000 and ended with a cash balance of $741,000.
GOVERNOR’S 100-DAY IN-PERSON GRANT PROGRAM
Associate Superintendent Lisa Andersen reported that the district was recently awarded $1.4 million from the governor’s 100-day in-person grant program. She stated it was a year-long; districts were required to report the number of in-person, teacher-led instruction days from the 2020-2021 school year. The availability of funds was announced in March and all of YUHSD’s high schools qualified, an application was submitted and now these funds will support the district’s plans to transform learning spaces, classrooms, libraries and cafeterias with flexible seating furniture.
“So from the old model desk where the seat is attached to the table to more flexible seating,” Andersen explained. “Some of that has already occurred in classrooms at Cibola High School and I know the library at Yuma, so we’ll continue to support the campus plans to transition to flexible learning classrooms with flexible seating to allow for multiple modes of teaching and learning with areas supporting project-based learning, small-group instruction and collaborative work.”
CALL TO THE PUBLIC
Bruce Luna spoke before the board about his concern that Yuma High School isn’t offering college courses in English and math.
“English 101 and 102 and higher math [are] not being offered at a lot of our high schools,” he said. “Some of it is and some of it isn’t. Our kids want to get ahead and a lot of times, a lot of our kids in our community can’t go to [Arizona Western College] ‘cause they don’t have transportation so it means a lot for them to take 101 and 102 and maybe a higher math. Because everything that they do in high school, if they want to succeed a little bit further – and maybe not go to AWC but go to university – and to be able to compete with scholarships and other kids in the country, they have to take those classes. You have to do whatever you have to do to move forward and right now we’re not doing that at all in the high schools.”
Luna explained that he had spoken to AWC and they indicated that they have teachers and a budget set aside to make it possible, but he said the decision came from YUHSD to not have the classes at Yuma High. He had also spoken to some parents from Cibola and Kofa who were hoping for higher math but haven’t seen it offered currently.
“If there’s a way to get that back in all the schools, it makes a difference,” he said. “My first kid who’s a teacher, she took 101 and 102 at Yuma. My second son, the same thing: he succeeded, he took 101 and 102 at Yuma. So I’m hoping these next two kids can do the same.”
Luna also expressed concern about a Vector training program related to suicide prevention. He said he didn’t sign a waiver for it, so he was concerned that it went directly to his son. Having looked into the company, he wasn’t pleased with all the trainings they offered and asked the board to consider his concern.
DONATIONS
The governing board voted to accept the month’s donations. The most sizable ones were from:
Raider Theatre Booster Club, which donated $2,530 to the Cibola High School Theatre Department; Hawks Football Booster Club, which donated football pants, jerseys and travel bags valued at $27,996.58 to Gila Ridge High School’s football program; Crimson Crown Booster Club, which donated practice jerseys and warm-up tops valued at $1080.62 to Kofa High School’s boys’ basketball; Justin Haile from the 4th Ave Gym Foundation, who donated athletic equipment valued at $8,339.75 to Kofa High School Athletic Department; and Eli Flores of United Way, who donated 200 backpacks filled with school supplies valued at $2,000 to Yuma High School.
CONSENT AGENDA AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously approved the consent agenda, which is comprised of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation.
The board then approved the collaborative intergovernmental agreement for AVID Tutors through Yuma Elementary School District One.
A new job description for “Athletic Trainer – Halftime” was also approved by the governing board.
Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza explained that the description is the same as the full-time position.
“They work as needed: five, six days a week – whatever it takes,” he said. “We do have five certified athletic trainers on each campus and they sometimes put in about 80 hours a week on top of their teaching duties a week at times … because of the demands and needs.”
A plan was made for a floating athletic trainer to help out on each campus to take on those workload hours, but it’s still flexible and part-time to help solve the issue.
Lastly, the board approved gate fees for athletic events and the revised 2022-2023 Employee Compensation Package, which has been revised to accommodate the new half-time athletic trainer position.
The next regular meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
