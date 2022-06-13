The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Wednesday evening for its regular June meeting. The meeting is viewable at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrUCP7rV5rw.
REPORTS
As part of her report, Superintendent Gina Thompson invited Dit Blackburn of the Yuma Foothills Rotary Club to share about the club’s partnership with Gila Ridge High School to adopt a student of the month and provide scholarships.
Blackburn explained that the Foothills Rotary invites these students of the month to their lunch meeting at Daybreakers Cafe, where they get to know them better.
“They get to share their story and their goals and their inspiration,” Blackburn said. “And they’re certainly an inspiration to us. So this student of the month program allows us to meet with them and then the second meeting, they give us their interpretation of the Rotary four-way test and those interpretations are always just amazing as well. Out of all those students, we prepare a little ballot and then at the end of the school year, our membership votes–depending on the funds we have–on who their top picks are, which is an extraordinarily difficult process because all the kids are amazing and very deserving.”
Superintendent Thompson’s report also included special recognition for the Ready Now Yuma scholarship recipients. Five out of the six recipients were present for the meeting to be recognized in person.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
Director of Finance Anthony Herrera explained that as of June 1, the district has spent $59,018,797 out of a budgeted $80,678,502 for maintenance and operations. For the capital budget, $2,783,077 out of $16,269,831 have been spent. Lastly, for the student activities report, CFO Dianne Cordery commented that the student accounts started the month out with $771,000 and ended with a cash balance of $770,000. The activity year-to-date reveals a net gain of $133,000.
SOMERTON UPDATE
“Somerton High School is about 35% complete at this point in time and just think of it: this time next year, it’ll be pretty close to finishing up and getting us ready for that freshman class coming in August of 2023,” said Somerton High School Planning Principal Lucky Arvizo. “Right now we’re kind of focusing on what’s that first day going to be at, what kind of furniture we need, what kind of equipment we need so we’re pretty excited.”
John Kovesdy, project manager from McCarthy Building Companies, stated that there are currently 100 workers onsite daily and soon, that number will ramp up to about 150-200 workers.
“I will say that many come from the high schools themselves,” he said. “I think we represent every single school on our team alone so there’s a lot of pride in building this for the district and definitely can feel it within the site in the community.”
Bill Lukehart of Arcadis also presented on some of the important items of note in the agenda as they relate to the school’s construction. Focusing on the big goal of having the school ready for the freshman class of 2023, Lukehart noted that one consent item will involve a significant purchase of all the culinary kitchen equipment for the school. And one action item involves the change of directive number one.
“That’s really significant too,” Lukehart said. “We’re adding scope to the project. We’re able to add a wrestling room–about a 5,000 square-foot wrestling room–which is going to be just to the north of the large auditorium building that you saw when you walked out on the site and we’re also adding some six tennis courts that are lit with parking lot on the southern part of the project and we’re able to add a little bit more contingency for the district so that we can actually achieve and really gain more out of this project.”
He further explained that in an ideal world, these components would have been part of the plan from the start, but the team is fortunate to say that these plans are affordable now and can get the work done by only pushing out the completion dates by 30 days. There are more pieces to come as well, but these can be included now.
Lukehart concluded that it’s a super exciting time for the project and gave a special shoutout to Dean’s Low Voltage group when mentioning the savings that have been made in purchases for the project.
“The project’s going great,” he said. “[We’re] really proud to be a part of that and looking forward to 13 months from now when we open up the doors.”
CALL TO THE PUBLIC: REQUEST TO HONOR CURLEY CULP
Christy Wammack spoke on behalf of Gay Thrower and the Yuma High School Hall of Fame Committee to request that the YHS stadium and press box at Doan Field be named the Curley Culp Stadium at Doan Field in honor of the American football player who attended YHS. The committee would also like to create a sign for the name and is willing to raise funds for it if necessary.
“Curley Culp attended YHS from Fall of 1960 to May of 1964,” she said. “Curley has a positive impact on YHS during his time at YHS as well as for many years after his graduation. Curley excelled in football and wrestling during his years at YHS, bringing positive attention to Criminal athletic programs.
“Upon graduation, Curley attended ASU and then followed into pro football, which culminated in his induction into the NFL Hall of Fame. Curley was also honored by the Yuma County Education Foundation for the positive image he brought to Yuma County. Curley has continued to influence YHS students attending the yearly HOF induction events as well as speaking to the YHS student body on a variety of occasions and topics.
“The legacy of Curley Culp needs to be honored not only at YHS, but also the City of Yuma. The HOF committee is currently working with the mayor to find a way to memorialize Curley at the community level and reinforce the positive model he has given locally.”
Tim Painter, who was a classmate, teammate and friend to Culp, also spoke on the importance of Culp’s legacy, highlighting that Culp was a two-time state champion wrestler, an all-American football player and wrestling champion at Arizona State University and a member of a winning Super Bowl team when he played for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Culp’s great-niece, Mellonee Morris, wrapped up the petition by sharing more about her uncle, whom she referred to as a gentle giant.
“He was proud to be a Criminal,” she said. “He was proud that he grew up in Yuma, Arizona. He was proud to be a son of a farmer. He spent most of his days on the farms and most of the other days on the field. He was very educated. He believed in accomplishing your goals but also paving the way.
“... When people talk about him, I don’t want them to just talk about ‘Oh the great football player,’ I want them to also talk about the gentle giant. He gave donations to travel teams here in Yuma anonymously. People don’t know that [he] paid for uniforms, that [he]paid for those long trips. He also came back and signed autographs for kids–I set those up, footballs and t-shirts for free.”
While Arizona open meeting law prevents the board from responding to the request at the meeting, Superintendent Thompson did note that she’s in contact with the HOF committee and that the request will be brought back as an action item for July’s agenda.
DONATIONS
The governing board voted to accept the month’s donations with the exception of one donation to Cibola, which will be moved to the next month’s agenda. The most sizable ones were from: Texas Roadhouse, which donated food valued at $3,435.37 to Cibola High School’s FFA Chapter for their annual banquet; the Kravitz family, which donated food and drink valued at $1,400 to Cibola High School staff; and Meg Bruening and Marc Adams of the school lunch study from ASU, who donated a Cambro salad bar and accessories valued at $2,500 to Gila Ridge High School.
CONSENT AGENDA AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously approved the consent agenda, which is comprised of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation.
The action items were considerable in number. For the 2022-2023 school year, the following items were approved: revised facilities rental fees; replacement fees for equipment/uniforms; the student fee schedule with no changes from the previous year; the revised CTE Course Description Guide; the proposed performance-based compensation plan; and the revised compensation packet.
The governing board also voted to approve the intergovernmental agreement with the City of San Luis for a school resource officer. These agreements are up for renewal every couple of years, as was the case for this item.
“I also am very proud of our work with the City of San Luis Police Department and their ongoing commitment to safety and security, but especially for law-related education,” Superintendent Thompson commented. “The SRO position–its first reason for existing is to establish relationships and law-related education for students and because of our commitments with our agencies. we have very good relationships there.”
Superintendent Thompson was later voted to serve as the YUHSD representative to the Education Foundation of Yuma County’s board for the 2022-2023 school year too.
Lastly, the governing board voted to authorize Thompson to change directive number one for the additional construction of Somerton High School as was referenced earlier by Bill Lukehart. This decision will result in a wrestling room and tennis courts for the school.
The next regular meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 13, but there will be a special meeting and public hearing on Wednesday, June 22 at 4 p.m. in the Professional Services Building at Yuma Union High School District, located at 3150-B S Avenue A.
