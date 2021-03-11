The Yuma Union High School District governing board will convene Thursday at 5 p.m. for a study session on the history and current status of funding for the Somerton High School project.
While closed to public attendance due to COVID-19, the meeting will be live streamed on the district’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/YUHSD.
In its January meeting, the board adopted a construction manager at risk (CMAR) procurement method for the estimated $47 million project — which is partly supplemented by a $20 million bond approved by Yuma County voters in 2015 — and over the following weeks entered a contract with McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. for pre-construction services.
In February, YUHSD Superintendent Gina Thompson noted that the district was still advocating for state funding from the Arizona School Facilities Board.
Meeting agendas can be found online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”