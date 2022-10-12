The Yuma Union High School District governing board is holding its October meeting today at 5:15 pm. Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting in the YUHSD Professional Service Building, located at 3150-B S. Ave. A. For those not attending, a recording of the meeting will be available within 24 hours of the meeting on the district’s website at www.yumaunion.org or its YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/YUHSD.
October’s regular meeting will include introductions to campus administration from Gila Ridge High School and Vista High School. The meeting will also include student council reports from Kofa High School, San Luis High School and Yuma High School as well as recognition from Grand Canyon University.
Informational items in this meeting include an overview of the district’s internal budget for 2022-2023, a first read of policies and exhibits and info on the Helios Decision Center for Educational Excellence and the Arizona State University admissions pilot.
At this meeting, there will be a call to the public, which permits community members to address the governing board, and a consent agenda, which consists of routine items that typically do not require deliberation.
The action items will have the governing board consider accepting donations and approving proclamations for School Bus Safety Week and National School Lunch Week. The board will also be considering approval for Somerton High School’s membership application to the Arizona Interscholastic Association, a financial software contract and a land purchase for warehouse extension.
Lastly, the agenda includes a request to discuss Arizona Revised Statute 9-500.26, which concerns authority to regulate the entry of minors into Mexico, and possible action to offer a candidate the position of district superintendent along with permission for the board’s president to enter negotiations with the candidate.
For more information, meeting agendas can be found online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”
