The Yuma Union High School District governing board is holding its October meeting today at 5:15 pm. Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting in the YUHSD Professional Service Building, located at 3150-B S. Ave. A. For those not attending, a recording of the meeting will be available within 24 hours of the meeting on the district’s website at www.yumaunion.org or its YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/YUHSD.

October’s regular meeting will include introductions to campus administration from Gila Ridge High School and Vista High School. The meeting will also include student council reports from Kofa High School, San Luis High School and Yuma High School as well as recognition from Grand Canyon University.

