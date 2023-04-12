The Yuma Union High School District governing board is holding its April regular meeting today at 5:15 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting in the YUHSD Professional Service Building, located at 3150-B S. Avenue A. For those who cannot attend, be advised that the district does not provide recordings for later viewing.

April’s regular meeting will involve reports from governing board members and the superintendent. The superintendent’s report will cover a recent job fair, Hall of Champions at SkillsUSA and student council reports from Kofa and San Luis High Schools.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

