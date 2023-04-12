The Yuma Union High School District governing board is holding its April regular meeting today at 5:15 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting in the YUHSD Professional Service Building, located at 3150-B S. Avenue A. For those who cannot attend, be advised that the district does not provide recordings for later viewing.
April’s regular meeting will involve reports from governing board members and the superintendent. The superintendent’s report will cover a recent job fair, Hall of Champions at SkillsUSA and student council reports from Kofa and San Luis High Schools.
Information items will cover an internal budget update and a first reading for a policy. In addition to the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that don’t require deliberation, and consideration to accept donations, the board will consider approving: classified hourly rates for summer learning, a job description for executive director of human resources, the 2023-2024 Employee Compensation Packet, personnel action and an intergovernmental agreement with Arizona Western College for 2022-2024 dual enrollment.
Lastly, the meeting will include a call to the public, which permits community members to address the governing board.
For more information, meeting agendas can be found online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”
