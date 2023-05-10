The Yuma Union High School District governing board is holding its May regular meeting today at 5:15 p.m. It will be preceded by a public hearing regarding revisions to the 2022-2023 budget at 5 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend at the YUHSD Professional Service Building, located at 3150-B S. Avenue A. For those who cannot attend, be advised that the district does not provide recordings for later viewing.
May’s regular meeting will involve reports from governing board members and the superintendent. The superintendent’s report will cover SkillsUSA’s Hall of Champions, Teacher of the Year winner Kaisa Tabor, summer learning options and the district vessel challenge.
Information items will cover an internal budget update, outcomes from CTE spring competitions, the university admission pilot program’s letters, work-based learning opportunities and a first reading for a policy.
In addition to the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that don’t require deliberation, and consideration to accept donations, the board’s action agenda is a plentiful one as the academic year nears its end.
In the way of employment, the board will be considering approving new and revised job descriptions, a list of hard-to-staff positions for the 2023-2024 referral payment program, personnel action and the revised 2023-2024 compensation packet.
The board is also considering the approval of two intergovernmental agreements with STEDY and the Yuma County Court Juvenile Justice Center.
Other actions will focus on college credits by exam, approving the 2022-2023 budget revision, a warranty deed for new sidewalk and donations.
The final area of discussion and possible action will include proposing issues for the board’s 2024 political agenda with the Arizona School Boards Association. A delegate and alternate delegate for the ASBA Delegate Assembly will be chosen.
Lastly, the meeting will include a call to the public, which permits community members to address the governing board.
For more information, meeting agendas can be found online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”
