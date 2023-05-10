The Yuma Union High School District governing board is holding its May regular meeting today at 5:15 p.m. It will be preceded by a public hearing regarding revisions to the 2022-2023 budget at 5 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend at the YUHSD Professional Service Building, located at 3150-B S. Avenue A. For those who cannot attend, be advised that the district does not provide recordings for later viewing.

May’s regular meeting will involve reports from governing board members and the superintendent. The superintendent’s report will cover SkillsUSA’s Hall of Champions, Teacher of the Year winner Kaisa Tabor, summer learning options and the district vessel challenge.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

