The Yuma Union High School District governing board is holding its May meeting today at 5:15 pm, preceded by a public hearing at 4:30 p.m. that will review the budget revisions for the 2021-2022 year. Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting in the YUHSD Professional Service Building, located at 3150-B S. Avenue A. For those not attending, a recording of the meeting will be available within 24 hours of the meeting on the district’s website at www.yumaunion.org or its YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/YUHSD.
May’s regular meeting will include reports on summer learning options, the Ready Now Yuma billboard campaign and a published research paper on the retention of athletic trainers by Shannon Carmody. There will also be special recognition given to Lorie Honeycutt, the executive director for the district’s CTE department, for having earned a SkillsUSA Cornerstone award.
There will be a budget update, information on the outcomes of spring competitions in career and technical education, first readings on policies, a call to the public, which permits community members to address the governing board, a consideration to accept donations and consent items, which are routine items that typically do not require deliberation.
Action items will include a consideration to approve the revised 2021-2022 compensation packet, a consideration to approve the list of hard to staff positions for the 2022-2023 school year for the referral payment program, a consideration to approve the 2021-2022 budget revision and a consideration to approve the 2022-2023 compensation packet. There will also be discussion and possible action on proposed issues for the 2023 political agenda for the Arizona Schools Boards Association as well as consideration to select a delegate and alternate delegate for the ASBA delegate assembly.
For more information, meeting agendas can be found online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”
