The Yuma Union High School District governing board is holding its August regular meeting today at 5:15 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend at the YUHSD Professional Services Building, located at 3150-B S. Avenue A.
August’s meeting will involve reports from governing board members and the superintendent. Informational items will include an overview of the 2023-2024 YUHSD internal budget, a Safety Committee Annual Report and presentations on Yuma County Public Works, YUHSD dropout prevention, the YUHSD employee handbook and the Migrant Education Program.
In addition to the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that don’t require deliberation, and consideration to accept donations, the board will consider approving its employee handbook and an increase in substitute pay for the 2023-2024 school year.
Two items involve Somerton High – a consideration to authorize McCarthy Buildings Company, Inc. change directive #3 for additional construction and a consideration to amend the professional services agreement with DLR for the design of the performance gym.
Lastly, the meeting will offer a call to the public which permits community members to address the governing board.
For more information, meeting agendas can be found online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”
