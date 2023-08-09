The Yuma Union High School District governing board is holding its August regular meeting today at 5:15 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend at the YUHSD Professional Services Building, located at 3150-B S. Avenue A.

August’s meeting will involve reports from governing board members and the superintendent. Informational items will include an overview of the 2023-2024 YUHSD internal budget, a Safety Committee Annual Report and presentations on Yuma County Public Works, YUHSD dropout prevention, the YUHSD employee handbook and the Migrant Education Program.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

