The Yuma Union High School District governing board is convening for its January meeting today at 5:15 pm. Members of the public are invited to attend virtually by accessing the meeting live on the district’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/YUHSD or by finding the recording on its website at www.yumaunion.org within 24 hours of the meeting’s conclusion.
In this meeting, the board will first elect its president and vice president and soon after, the Superintendent’s report will feature student council presentations from Cibola, Gila Ridge and Vista High Schools. The superintendent will also be updating the governing board on the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plan.
Routine items will also include a budget update and consent items that do not require deliberation such as purchasing decisions and a ratification of vouchers.
The action items of note for this meeting include the consideration to approve a settlement agreement between the district and the Arizona Department of Education as well as the consideration to approve the YUHSD Course Description Guide including Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Course Fees.
For more information, meeting agendas can be found online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.