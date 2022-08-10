The Yuma Union High School District governing board is holding its August meeting today at 5:15 p.m.
Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting in the YUHSD Professional Service Building, located at 3150-B S. Avenue A.
For those not attending, a recording of the meeting will be available within 24 hours of the meeting on the district’s website at www.yumaunion.org or its YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/YUHSD.
August’s regular meeting will include an update on the first week of school and introductions to campus administration from Kofa High School and Cibola High School. The meeting will also include reports on the outcome of the job fair and the Arizona School Boards Association’s delegate assembly as well as an update on the YUHSD’s internal budget for 2022-2023.
Information will be provided on the governor’s 100 day in-person grant program, San Luis High School’s auto-ethnography project, the migrant education program, the safety committee’s Annual Report and YUHSD’s dropout prevention.
At this meeting, there will be a call to the public, which permits community members to address the governing board, and a consent agenda, which consists of routine items that typically do not require deliberation.
The agenda lists a few action items, too. The governing board will consider approving a collaborative intergovernmental agreement for AVID tutors, a new job description for the position of “Athletic Trainer – Halftime,” gate fees for athletic events, the revised 2022-2023 Employee Compensation Packet and the acceptance of donations.
For more information, meeting agendas can be found online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.
Education Reporter
