The Yuma Union High School District governing board is holding its March meeting today at 5:15 pm. Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting in the YUHSD Professional Service Building, located at 3150-B S. Avenue A. For those not attending, a recording of the meeting will be available within 24 hours of the meeting on the district’s website at www.yumaunion.org or its YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/YUHSD.
The public hearing prior to the meeting will regard instructional time models and flexible schedules in a testing/academic environment. Once the hearing is adjourned, the regular meeting will begin.
March’s regular meeting will include student council reports from Cibola, Gila Ridge and Vista High Schools as well as recognition for the district’s Teacher of the Year nominees. As part of the superintendent’s report, there will also be a presentation on how YUHSD measures up in science.
Information items from the agenda will include a budget update, the check acceptance of the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act bus grant, a “portrait of a graduate” and first readings on policies.
Aside from the consent agenda, which consists of routine items that typically do not require deliberation, the call to the public allows time for community members to address the governing board.
Finally, the action items of note for this meeting include considerations to approve: the proposed instructional time model, open enrollment capacity and the student-parent handbook for the 2022-2023 school year, the 2021 Fiscal Year audit and the revised 2021-2022 compensation packet.
For more information, meeting agendas can be found online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”
