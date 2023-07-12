The Yuma Union High School District governing board is holding its July regular meeting today at 5:15 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend at the YUHSD Professional Service Building, located at 3150-B S. Avenue A. For those who cannot attend, be advised that the district does not provide recordings for later viewing.
July’s meeting will involve reports from governing board members and the superintendent. Informational items will include an overview of the 2022-2023 YUHSD internal budget and a first read of a policy.
In addition to the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that don’t require deliberation, and consideration to accept donations, the board will consider adopting the school budget for 2023-2024 and approving three intergovernmental agreements.
The board will consider a 2023-2026 intergovernmental agreement for the Yuma Educational Transportation Consortium, an intergovernmental agreement for facility use between the district and the City of Somerton Recreational Facilities and an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Yuma for School Resource Officers.
Lastly, the meeting will offer a call to the public which permits community members to address the governing board.
For more information, meeting agendas can be found online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”
