The Yuma Union High School District governing board is holding its July regular meeting today at 5:15 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend at the YUHSD Professional Service Building, located at 3150-B S. Avenue A. For those who cannot attend, be advised that the district does not provide recordings for later viewing.

July’s meeting will involve reports from governing board members and the superintendent. Informational items will include an overview of the 2022-2023 YUHSD internal budget and a first read of a policy.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you