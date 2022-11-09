The Yuma Union High School District governing board is holding its November meeting today at 5:15 p.m., preceded by a public hearing at 4:45 p.m. concerning a school plant and litigation recovery. Members of the public are invited to attend both meetings in the YUHSD Professional Service Building, located at 3150-B S. Ave. A. For those not attending, a recording of the meeting will be available within 24 hours of the meeting on the district’s website at www.yumaunion.org or its YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/YUHSD.
November’s regular meeting will include a Cognia Award presentation to Yuma High School and student council reports from Cibola High School, Gila Ridge High School and Vista High School. Informational items in this meeting include an overview of the district’s internal budget and a first read of policies and exhibits.