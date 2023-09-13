The Yuma Union High School District governing board is holding its September regular meeting today at 5:15 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend at the YUHSD Professional Services Building, located at 3150-B S. Ave. A.
September’s meeting will involve reports from governing board members and the superintendent. Informational items will include an overview of the 2023-2024 YUHSD internal budget, an update on Title IX, first readings of policies and exhibits, and presentations on the Kofa MCJROTC program and the STEDY Cosmetology Program.
In addition to the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that don’t require deliberation, and consideration to accept donations, the board will consider approving new job descriptions, a proposed classroom site fund, the performance-based compensation packet for 2023-2024 and the revised 2023-2024 compensation packet.
The meeting also concerns the possible approval of a collaborative intergovernmental agreement for AVID tutors and an education affiliation with the Arizona Department of Veteran Services on behalf of Arizona State Veterans Home with YUHSD.
Lastly, the meeting will offer a call to the public which permits community members to address the governing board.
For more information, meeting agendas can be found online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”
