The Yuma Union High School District governing board is holding its September regular meeting today at 5:15 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend at the YUHSD Professional Services Building, located at 3150-B S. Ave. A.

September’s meeting will involve reports from governing board members and the superintendent. Informational items will include an overview of the 2023-2024 YUHSD internal budget, an update on Title IX, first readings of policies and exhibits, and presentations on the Kofa MCJROTC program and the STEDY Cosmetology Program.

