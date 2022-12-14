The Yuma Union High School District governing board is holding its December meeting today at 5:15 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting in the YUHSD Professional Service Building, located at 3150-B S. Ave. A. For those not attending, a recording of the meeting will be available within 24 hours of the meeting on the district’s website at www.yumaunion.org or its YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/YUHSD.
December’s regular meeting will have student council reports from Kofa High School, San Luis High School and Yuma High School. Informational items in this meeting include an overview of the district’s internal budget and details on the Canvas Certified Educators Program and University Admission Pilot Program letters.