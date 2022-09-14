The Yuma Union High School District governing board is holding its September meeting today at 5:15 pm. Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting in the YUHSD Professional Service Building, located at 3150-B S. Avenue A. For those not attending, a recording of the meeting will be available within 24 hours of the meeting on the district’s website at www.yumaunion.org or its YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/YUHSD.
September’s regular meeting will include introductions to campus administration from Yuma High School and San Luis High School. The meeting will also include student council reports from Cibola High School, Gila Ridge High School and Vista High School as well as recognition for Ian McDougall, who earned the title of Arizona History Teacher of the Year.