The Yuma Union High School District governing board is meeting today at 5:15 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend the regular meeting in the YUHSD Professional Service Building, located at 3150-B S. Ave. A. For those who cannot attend, be advised that the district is no longer providing recordings of the meetings and plan accordingly.

March’s regular meeting will involve reports from governing board members and the superintendent. Recognition will be given for teacher of the year nominees and student council reports will be given by Cibola High School, Gila Ridge High School and Vista High School.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you