The Yuma Union High School District governing board is meeting today at 5:15 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend the regular meeting in the YUHSD Professional Service Building, located at 3150-B S. Ave. A. For those who cannot attend, be advised that the district is no longer providing recordings of the meetings and plan accordingly.
March’s regular meeting will involve reports from governing board members and the superintendent. Recognition will be given for teacher of the year nominees and student council reports will be given by Cibola High School, Gila Ridge High School and Vista High School.
One sole item makes up the information agenda: An overview of the 2022-2023 YUHSD internal budget. But there will be a few action items for the board to consider. Aside from donations, the board will be voting on 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 district calendars, the 2023-2024 Course Description Guide including CTE and Course Fees, open enrollment capacity for 2023-2024 and the 2023-2024 Student/Parent Handbook.
Lastly, the meeting will include a call to the public, which permits community members to address the governing board, and a consent agenda, which consists of routine items that typically do not require deliberation.
For more information, meeting agendas can be found online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”
