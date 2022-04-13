The Yuma Union High School District governing board is holding its April meeting today at 5:15 pm. Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting in the YUHSD Professional Service Building, located at 3150-B S. Avenue A. For those not attending, a recording of the meeting will be available within 24 hours of the meeting on the district’s website at www.yumaunion.org or its YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/YUHSD.
April’s regular meeting will include student council reports from Kofa, San Luis and Yuma High Schools. As part of the superintendent’s report, there will also be an overview of the 2022 Academic Decathlon and awards for the YUHSD Ceramic Throwdown.
At this meeting, there will be a budget update, first readings on policies, a call to the public, which permits community members to address the governing board, a consideration to accept donations and consent items, which are routine items that typically do not require deliberation.
Action items will include a consideration to approve classified hourly rates for summer learning and a consideration to approve the proposed attendance boundaries for the districts. YUHSD held a study session on the topic in November and then held public meetings to seek community feedback in February. Now that the feedback has been received, the new attendance boundaries will be proposed at this meeting and if approved, will take effect in the 2023–2024 academic year. The proposed boundaries are available for viewing on the district’s website.
For more information, meeting agendas can be found online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”