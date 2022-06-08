The Yuma Union High School District governing board is holding its June meeting today at 5:15 pm. Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting in the YUHSD Professional Service Building, located at 3150-B S. Avenue A. For those not attending, a recording of the meeting will be available within 24 hours of the meeting on the district’s website at www.yumaunion.org or its YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/YUHSD.
June’s regular meeting will include reports on the Yuma Foothills Rotary Club and Helios scholarship recipients. Informational items will include a budget update as well as an update on Somerton High School.
At this meeting, there will be a call to the public, which permits community members to address the governing board, and a consent agenda, which consists of routine items that typically do not require deliberation.
The action items are considerable in number. They include a consideration to accept donations; a consideration to approve the revised facilities rental fees for the 2022-2023 school year; a consideration to approve the 2022-2023 replacement fees for equipment/uniforms; a consideration to approve the intergovernmental agreement with the City of San Luis for a school resource officer; a consideration to approve the 2022-2023 student fee schedule; a consideration to approve the revised 2022-2023 CTE Course Description Guide; a consideration to approve the proposed performance-based compensation plan for 2022-2023, a consideration to approve the revised 2022-2023 compensation packet; and a consideration to temporarily suspend board policy FF as permitted by board policy BGF in order to address the agenda’s final item.
Among the more notable action items, the governing board will also be considering to appoint a YUHSD representative to the Education Foundation Board for the 2022-2023 school year, considering to authorize McCarthy Buildings Company, Inc., to change Directive #1 for the additional construction of Somerton High School and considering to name the court in the Yuma High School Palace Gym to the Bob McLendon Court.
For more information, meeting agendas can be found online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”
