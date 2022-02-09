The Yuma Union High School District governing board is convening for a public hearing at 4:15 p.m. followed by its February meeting today at 5:15 pm. Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting in the YUHSD Professional Service Building, located at 3150-B S. Avenue A. For those not attending, a recording of the meeting will be available within 24 hours of the meeting on the district’s website at www.yumaunion.org or its YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/YUHSD.
The public hearing prior to the meeting will regard instructional time models and flexible schedules in a testing/academic environment. Once the hearing is adjourned, the regular meeting will begin.
February’s regular meeting will include student council reports from Kofa, San Luis and Yuma High Schools as well as an introduction from the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma’s incoming superintendent, Tom Tyree. Information items from the agenda include a budget update and update on the Career and Technical Education Department’s growth in industry credentials.
Aside from the consent agenda, which consists of routine items that typically do not require deliberation, the call to the public allows time for community members to address the governing board.
Finally, the action items of note for this meeting include considerations to approve: an addendum to an existing intergovernmental agreement with the City of Yuma for school resource officers, new and revised job descriptions and the revised 2021–2022 compensation packet.
For more information, meeting agendas can be found online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.