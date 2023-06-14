The Yuma Union High School District governing board is holding its June regular meeting today at 5:15 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend at the YUHSD Professional Service Building, located at 3150-B S. Avenue A. For those who cannot attend, be advised that the district does not provide recordings for later viewing.

June’s meeting will involve reports from governing board members and the superintendent. The superintendent’s report will cover Helios scholarship recipients while informational items will cover updates on the 2022-2023 district budget and Somerton High School, Paper.co and a first read on a policy.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

