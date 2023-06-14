The Yuma Union High School District governing board is holding its June regular meeting today at 5:15 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend at the YUHSD Professional Service Building, located at 3150-B S. Avenue A. For those who cannot attend, be advised that the district does not provide recordings for later viewing.
June’s meeting will involve reports from governing board members and the superintendent. The superintendent’s report will cover Helios scholarship recipients while informational items will cover updates on the 2022-2023 district budget and Somerton High School, Paper.co and a first read on a policy.
In addition to the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that don’t require deliberation, and consideration to accept donations, the board’s action agenda is busy. There will be considerations to delegate procurement authority, approve the revised facilities rental fees for the 2023-2024 school year and approve the consideration to authorize McCarthy Buildings Company to change a directive for additional construction for Somerton High School.
The board will also be approving revised job descriptions and revised compensation packets for 2022-2023 and 2023-2024. It will consider approving the proposed district budget for 2023-2024, the 2023-2024 student fee schedule and a new board trustee to the district’s employee benefit trust board. A YUHSD representative to the Education Foundation Board for the 2023-2024 school year will be appointed.
Lastly, the board will consider approving intergovernmental agreements with the following: the City of Somerton for a school resource officer; Yuma School District One, Arizona Western College and Northern Arizona University – Yuma for the Yuma Educational Consortium and for educational access television and public relations; the Greater Phoenix Management Council and Az Educational Management Council; and unspecified bodies for the Yuma Educational Materials Management Consortium, the Yuma Educational Transportation Consortium and the Yuma Educational Technology Consortium.
The meeting will include a call to the public which permits community members to address the governing board.
For more information, meeting agendas can be found online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.