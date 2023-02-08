The Yuma Union High School District governing board is holding its February meeting today at 5:15 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting in the YUHSD Professional Service Building, located at 3150-B S. Ave. A. For those who cannot attend, be advised that the district is no longer providing recordings of the meetings and plan accordingly.
February’s regular meeting will involve reports from governing board members and the superintendent. There will be reports provided on Somerton Education, Inc, the Arizona Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (AZALAS) Administrator of the Year and student council reports from Kofa High School, San Luis High School and Yuma High School.
Informational items in this meeting include an overview of the 2022-2023 YUHSD internal budget, an update on the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and recognition of YUHSD’s partnership with the Yuma Police Department.
At this meeting, there will be a call to the public, which permits community members to address the governing board, and a consent agenda, which consists of routine items that typically do not require deliberation.
Lastly, the action items will have the board consider accepting donations from the public and consider approving an extension on the YUHSD Arizona Online Instruction Program.
For more information, meeting agendas can be found online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”
