The Yuma Union High School District governing board is holding its February meeting today at 5:15 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting in the YUHSD Professional Service Building, located at 3150-B S. Ave. A. For those who cannot attend, be advised that the district is no longer providing recordings of the meetings and plan accordingly.

February’s regular meeting will involve reports from governing board members and the superintendent. There will be reports provided on Somerton Education, Inc, the Arizona Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (AZALAS) Administrator of the Year and student council reports from Kofa High School, San Luis High School and Yuma High School.

