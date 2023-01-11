The Yuma Union High School District governing board is holding its January meeting today at 5:15 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting in the YUHSD Professional Service Building, located at 3150-B S. Avenue A. For those not attending, a recording of the meeting will be available within 24 hours of the meeting on the district’s website at www.yumaunion.org or its YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/YUHSD.
January’s regular meeting will include the election of board president and vice president followed by reports from governing board members and the superintendent. Informational items in this meeting include an overview of the district’s internal budget and its strategies for success regarding “Levels and ReAdmission.”