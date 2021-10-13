The Yuma Union High School District governing board is convening for its October meeting today at 5:15 pm. Members of the public are invited to attend virtually by accessing the meeting live on the district’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/YUHSD or by finding the recording on its website at www.yumaunion.org within 24 hours of the meeting’s conclusion.
The meeting will cover various aspects of the anticipated Somerton High School project. There will be considerations to approve the development agreement between YUHSD and the City of Somerton as well as McCarthy Buildings Company, Inc.’s guaranteed maximum price for the construction of Somerton High School.
The governing board will also consider approving a new school construction affidavit and a funding contribution resolution for the Arizona School Facilities Board.
In this meeting, the board will also consider approving the proclamation of School Bus Safety Week and National School Lunch Week.
Finally, there will be updates on the district’s budget and bond project as well as consideration to ratify its annual financial report. Recognition and reports from student council representatives from Kofa, San Luis and Yuma High Schools will also be presented.
For more information, meeting agendas can be found online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”