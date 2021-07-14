The Yuma Union High School District governing board will hold its July meeting Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. in the YUHSD Professional Services Building, located at 3150 S. Avenue A. The meeting will be simultaneously live streamed via YouTube Live at www.youtube.com/YUHSD.
The board is slated to formally introduce Kofa High School principal Steve Anderson as well as an executive director of facilities, field reports from the Ready Now Yuma scholarship program, safety officers and research on education innovation, and discuss a mitigation plan for the upcoming academic year.
Meeting agendas can be found online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”