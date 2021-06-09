The Yuma Union High School District governing board will commence its regular monthly meeting Wednesday at 5:15 p.m., streamed virtually via YouTube at www.youtube.com/YUHSD.
During the meeting, district personnel will present information on a school bus safety grant and spaces of equity, according to Wednesday’s agenda. Among student fee schedules and revised facilities rental fees, job descriptions and compensation packets, the board will discuss the adoption of a four-year intergovernmental agreement between the district, Yuma County administration and the Yuma County Recorder for the provision of election services before moving into an executive session to evaluate the superintendent’s performance pay.
Meeting agendas are accessible online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”