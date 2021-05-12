The Yuma Union High School District governing board convenes Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. for its monthly meeting. Closed to public attendance amid ongoing public health concerns, individuals can virtually attend the meeting via YouTube Live, accessible at www.youtube.com/YUHSD.
Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to include a review of the district’s summer learning options, a communications report and board discussion on the continuation of face covering protocols through the end of the current school year and an in-person return to learning this August.
Agendas can be found online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”