The Yuma Union High School District governing board is slated to convene Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. for its March meeting. While closed to public attendance due to COVID-19, the meeting will be live streamed on the district’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/YUHSD.
Wednesday’s meeting will include an update on update on the district’s return to in-person teaching and learning, recognition of the district’s Yuma County Teacher of the Year nominees, a project completion presentation from the Kofa High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program and adoption of an intergovernmental agreement between the district and the City of San Luis for joint use of recreational facilities.
Meeting agendas can be found online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”