The Yuma Union High School District governing board is slated to convene Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. for its February meeting. While closed to public attendance due to COVID-19, the meeting will be live streamed on the district’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/YUHSD.
Wednesday’s meeting will include an update on the district’s return to in-class learning plans, COVID-19’s effects on athletics and Somerton High School. The board will also discuss waiving student class fees for the spring semester and adopt a master calendar for the upcoming academic year.
Meeting agendas can be found online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”