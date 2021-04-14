The Yuma Union High School District governing board convenes Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. for a public hearing on summarized revisions to the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget, followed by the regular monthly session. While closed to public attendance due to COVID-19, the meeting will be live streamed on the district’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/YUHSD.
In addition to budgetary matters, during Wednesday’s meeting the board will hear student council reports from Kofa, San Luis and Yuma high schools, recognize Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) programming at San Luis High School and discuss a Mohave County air quality development grant.
Meeting agendas can be found online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”