The Yuma Union High School District governing board will convene Wednesday for a study session and its regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., respectively.
Due to the current public health situation with COVID-19, the meetings are closed to in-person attendance; but meetings are viewable in real time and afterward via the district’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/YUHSD.
In the study session, the governing board will explore procurement methods for Somerton High School, which was recently tabled for state funding by the Arizona School Facilities Board for another fiscal year, slating a 2024 opening rather than 2023 as previously anticipated. The district noted that board study sessions are held to discuss specific issues in greater depth; no board action will be taken on the procurement methods discussed Wednesday.
During the regular meeting to follow, the board will elect its president and vice president for the new year, as well as award Invitation for Bid (IFB) contracts for renovation projects at Yuma High School and San Luis High School. Updates on academic instruction and coaching, campus activities and online registration will also be provided.
Agendas can be found online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”