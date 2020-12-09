The Yuma Union High School District governing board will hold its December meeting virtually due to the ongoing “emergency health situation with COVID-19.” Beginning at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, the meeting will stream via the district’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/yuhsd.
Included on the agenda – accessible under “District” and “Governing Board” at www.yumaunion.org – are student council reports from Kofa, San Luis and Yuma High Schools, recognition of retiring board member Bruce Gwynn, an introduction of district safety office Ryann Quick and social worker Devin Sioma, an overview of the district’s internal budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 and possible governing board action to approve a design services contract amendment with DLR Group architects for the Somerton High School project.
In addition to YouTube, Wednesday’s meeting will be viewable at www.yumaunion.org within 24 hours of its conclusion.