Tim Brienza

YUHSD’s governing board will enter negotiations with Tim Brienza (pictured) for the superintendent role.

 Photo Courtesy of YUHSD

Yuma Union High School District may very well have its next superintendent lined up. On Wednesday, the district governing board voted unanimously to enter contract negotiations with Tim Brienza for the position of district superintendent.

The affirmative vote followed one day after Brienza participated in a public interview featuring questions from YUHSD students. Among other things, the students asked him how he will represent and advocate for the needs of every student, how he will support a culture of collaboration and what his primary goals would be as superintendent.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you