Yuma Union High School District may very well have its next superintendent lined up. On Wednesday, the district governing board voted unanimously to enter contract negotiations with Tim Brienza for the position of district superintendent.
The affirmative vote followed one day after Brienza participated in a public interview featuring questions from YUHSD students. Among other things, the students asked him how he will represent and advocate for the needs of every student, how he will support a culture of collaboration and what his primary goals would be as superintendent.
Brienza’s primary message to the students is that he hopes to encourage growth for the district as it continues to follow its goal of making every student college, career and community ready.
He also expressed the desire for a smooth transition. Brienza comes from a family of educators and has worked in the district since 1998. He has most recently served as an associate superintendent after working as a principal, assistant principal, coach and teacher within YUHSD.
“I want to be a part of every student’s success,” he said. “I feel that we have amazing teams here in our district. I’ve visited a lot of different districts over the last few years and I wouldn’t trade it for the world for what we have here. Our students are amazing. That’s why I want to be superintendent because I feel with my energy, my drive and my experiences, I can help with the next iteration of making sure that every stakeholder is involved in a student’s life, pushing them towards excellence.”
The superintendent position opened when current superintendent Gina Thompson announced her retirement in September. Thompson’s retirement is effective June 2, 2023.
Brienza, who moved into a district administrative role under Thompson in 2018, spent a majority of his 26-year career in YUHSD at Cibola High School. He began his career in education in 1998, moving to Yuma from Milwaukee, Wis., where he attended Marquette University.
According to YUHSD, Brienza has been involved in various leadership roles since his arrival and had a hand in several areas of district business, ranging from campus teacher and leadership development and academic curriculum to extracurricular activities, athletics and school safety.
“The board is excited to enter into negotiations with Mr. Brienza for a contract to be the next superintendent,” YUHSD Governing Board President Phil Townsend said. “We think he will continue to build upon the great things we are doing in Yuma Union High School District and have great confidence in him. We are also very happy to know that we have leaders of his quality within our district as we continue to develop and grow our own.”
