The Yuma Union High School District governing board will convene at 4 p.m. Wednesday for a work session followed by a special meeting. Both meetings are open to public attendance via Facebook Live, which can be viewed in real-time and afterward at facebook.com/YUHSD70.
According to the agendas at yumaunion.org, the board will hear from district leaders on the start of the 2020-2021 academic year and the YUHSD Return to Learning Plan, review teaching and learning accomplishments and considerations moving forward and provide an update on hybrid learning substitute pay.
In addition to Facebook, the meetings will be viewable at yumaunion.org within 24 hours of their conclusion.