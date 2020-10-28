The Yuma Union High School District governing board will convene in a study session Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to examine data from the first three months of the 2020-2021 academic year and its relation to teaching, learning and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Similar to the study session conducted Aug. 26 to examine data from the district’s first three weeks of learning, district leaders, principals and teachers will participate and engage with the governing board.
Wednesday’s meeting will be live streamed via the YUHSD YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/YUHSD70. A recording in both English and Spanish will be available to view following the meeting’s conclusion, the district said.
Meeting agendas are accessible at www.yumaunion.org.