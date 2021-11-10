The Yuma Union High School District governing board is convening for its November meeting today at 5:15 pm. Members of the public are invited to attend virtually by accessing the meeting live on the district’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/YUHSD or by finding the recording on its website at www.yumaunion.org within 24 hours of the meeting’s conclusion.
In this meeting, the Superintendent’s report will feature student council presentations from Cibola, Gila Ridge and Vista high schools. Routine items will also include a budget update and consent items such as purchasing decisions and policy adoptions.
The action items of note for this meeting include the consideration to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the Maricopa County Air Quality Department, the consideration to approve library card copy fees and the consideration to approve the revised 2021-2022 compensation packet. The governing board will also consider to authorizing a resolution for the issuance and sale of school improvement bonds and adopting post-issuance procedures.
For more information, meeting agendas can be found online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.