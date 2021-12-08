The Yuma Union High School District governing board is convening for its December meeting today at 5:15 pm. Members of the public are invited to attend virtually by accessing the meeting live on the district’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/YUHSD or by finding the recording on its website at www.yumaunion.org within 24 hours of the meeting’s conclusion.
In this meeting, the Superintendent’s report will feature student council presentations from Kofa, San Luis and Yuma high schools. Routine items will also include a budget update and consent items such as purchasing decisions and a ratification of vouchers.
The action items of note for this meeting, however, include the consideration to approve the revised 2021-2022 compensation packet and the consideration to discuss and give direction on voting regarding one bylaw change proposal from the Arizona School Boards Association. The agenda’s notes regarding executive session also mention discussion of records exempt by law from public inspection, discussion of the appointment of a public officer for a superintendent evaluation and the consideration to approve evaluation and performance-based pay for the superintendent.
For more information, meeting agendas can be found online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”
