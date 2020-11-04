The Yuma Union High School District governing board is set to convene for its regular monthly meeting Wednesday evening at 5:15 p.m.
Due to public health concerns, the district continues to stream its meetings virtually. Wednesday’s will be viewable in real-time at www.facebook.com/YUHSD70 and within 24 hours of its conclusion at www.yumunion.org.
In addition to student council reports from Cibola, Gila Ridge and Vista high schools and a report from Kofa High School’s Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (MCJROTC) program, which has been selected as a Naval Honor School for the second consecutive year, the governing board will discuss modifying the district’s 2020-2021 Return to Learning Plan, implementing an enrollment stabilization grant and a food program permanent service agreement.
Meeting agendas are accessible at www.yumaunion.org.