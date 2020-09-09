The Yuma Union High School District governing board will hold its regular monthly meeting virtually Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.
To view the meeting in real time, individuals can visit facebook.com/YUHSD70. A recorded version of the meeting will also be posted to yumaunion.org within 24 hours of its conclusion.
Among the items on the agenda are information on CARES/ESSER funding, PPE and campus readiness for reopening, and the Arizona State Seal of Arts Proficiency, as well as a development update on the future Somerton High School.
Agendas are available at yumaunion.org.