The Yuma Union High School District governing board will convene for its regular monthly meeting Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. To practice social distancing and mitigate community spread of COVID-19, the public may virtually “attend” the meeting by watching the district’s Facebook Live stream at facebook.com/YUHSD70.
The meeting will also be viewable at yumaunion.org within 24 hours of its conclusion.
Items on Wednesday’s agenda, available at yumaunion.org, include an update on the district’s Return to Learning Plan and possible selection of a date to return to in-person instruction via the plan’s hybrid learning model, adoption of a district resolution regarding COVID-19 and the district’s mitigation plan for reducing the spread of COVID-19 among students and staff upon reopening campuses.